SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Austin Henry homered twice and racked up three RBI’s in an 8-1 win over Yankton on Friday, July 2.

After a two run homerun in the first inning, Henry added another homerun in the third inning to give Renner a 5-0 lead.

From there, the Renner pitching was superb as Aspen Dahl pitched five innings and struck out ten hitters, while allowing just two hits.

Yankton loaded the bases with one out in the first… Aspen Dahl has retired 11 straight since then, with 8 strikeouts.



End of 4: @RennerRoyals 6 @YBABaseball 0 @KELOSports



Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/YahOcxtU71 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 2, 2021

Renner would earn a 14-6 win in the game two, to earn the double header sweep.