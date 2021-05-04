Henry’s one hitter leads Dell Rapids to 7-0 win over Sioux Falls Christian

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids’ pitcher Austin Henry allowed just one hit, while striking out 16 batters in the Quarriers 7-0 win over Sioux Falls Christian.

The Quarriers jumped on the scoreboard first when they scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, including an RBI single from Austin Henry.

An inning later, Dell Rapids struck again with a two out double and then a two out RBI single by Brayden Pankonen.

Dell Rapids led 4-0 after two innings and following that, both pitchers settled into a duel as no team scored for the next three innings.

Another scoreless inning pitched by Caden Reitz who got a little help from Tate Snyder at shortstop.

The Quarriers got back into the runs column in the sixth inning as they added three insurance runs and built a 7-0 lead.

FINAL: Dell Rapids 7, Sioux Falls Christian 0.



WP: Austin Henry – 6 IP, 1 Hit, 0 R, 4 BB, 16 K's

WP: Austin Henry – 6 IP, 1 Hit, 0 R, 4 BB, 16 K's

LP: Caden Reitz – 6 IP, 10 Hits, 4 ER, 7 R, 1 BB, 5 K's

That would be enough for Dell Rapids as they picked up the 7-0 win.

Click the video player above to seethe full game from Monday, May 3.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB SF Christian Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 4 Dell Rapids Quarriers 3 1 0 0 0 3 X 7 10 3 6

The Quarriers were led by Austin Henry who threw six innings and allowed zero runs on one hit and four walks while striking out 16 batters.

Sioux Falls Christian’s Caden Reitz took the loss on the mound, despite throwing six efficient innings and just 80 pitches. Reitz allowed four earned runs and three unearned runs on ten hits and one walk, while striking out five.

Brayden Pankonen led the way at the dish for Dell Rapids as he collected three hits and two runs batted in.

Jack Henry and Treyse Eastman each earned two hits and a run batted in.

The Chargers will be back in action on Tuesday, May 4 when they play in Flandreau. The Quarriers are back in action on Friday, May 7 when they play in Vermillion.

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Tuesday, May 4 as O’Gorman hosts Brookings at 5 p.m.