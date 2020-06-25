Henry and Renner Post 307 earn shutout win over Brandon Valley

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Austin Henry pitched more than six innings and allowed no runs as Renner Post 307 shutout Brandon Valley 1-0 on Wednesday.

Brandon Valley’s starting pitcher Cole Hupke started the game six up and six down, which meant a quick two innings for the Post 131 defense.

Offensively, Brandon Valley had a threat in the first inning, but Henry got Jaxon Haase swinging to retire the side in the first.

In the third inning, Hupke got the first two outs when Mason Runia dumped a single into centerfield.

Runia would steal second and then Sam Stukel would line a single into centerfield, scoring Runia and giving Renner Post 307 a 1-0 lead.

The fourth and fifth innings remained scoreless for both teams as the Renner held a 1-0 lead heading into the sixth.

Post 307 put together a threat that could’ve resulted in a run had it not been for Brandon Valley’s Lake Terveer. Terveer had a diving catch in centerfield for out number two.

Hupke would get a strikeout to end the inning.

Brandon Valley was unable to take advantage of an error in the sixth and Renner took a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning.

Renner threatened in the last inning, but was unable to take advantage of a double and a walk, meaning Post 131 needed one run in the bottom of the seventh.

Austin Henry, Renner’s pitcher entered the inning at 104 pitches, meaning he only had a few pitches left.

Henry earned a three-pitch strikeout for out number one, which was one of his 12 strikeouts.

Henry would be taken out of the game as he had reached the pitch limit, meaning Kaden Hackman would come into pitch.

Brandon Valley was eager to see a new pitcher as Terveer hit the first pitch hard, but Renner’s Andy Moen was there to make a great defensive play.

Hackman was able to get out number three, giving a 1-0 win to Post 307.

This game was just the first of a double header. Brandon Valley bounced back with a 18-7 win in game two.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Renner Post 307 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 5 Brandon Valley Post 131 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 7 **LOB- Runners Left on Base

Renner was led by pitcher Austin Henry who pitched 6.1 innings and allowed zero runs on three hits and three walks, while striking out twelve.

Sam Stukel led the way at the plate for Post 307 as he went 1-3 with a single and the games only run batted in.

Dalton Garbers collected a double and Mason Runia a single.

Cole Hupke pitched 6.2 innings for Brandon Valley as he allowed one run on a walk and three hits. He also struck out eight Renner batters.

Brandon Valley collected only three hits and they were all singles. Michael Chevalier, Joe Kolbeck and Thomas Scholten each tallied a hit Wednesday.

Click the video player below to see the highlights of Wednesday night’s contest: