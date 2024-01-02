SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 211 Helpline Center has helped 16 families find child care options since Apple Tree announced closures of child care centers in mid-December.

Helpline Center Vice President of Program Development Betsy Schuster told members of the city council’s regulatory oversight committee there’s been discussions with ways to help improve the state’s child care database and get parents and providers in contact. City council members held an oversight committee meeting to discuss ways to improve child care in Sioux Falls ahead of normal informational and working city council meetings scheduled Tuesday.

The Helpline Center has talked about creating its own software system or app to create its own child care database for the city of Sioux Falls while also using the state database run by the Department of Social Services.

Schuster talked about the struggles of connecting parents with child care openings in the city because the current database of providers takes a while to be updated.

“It’s not easy to update for providers. So it’s really hard to know what is our current vacancy rate,” Schuster said. “What is the capacity rate? It’s not fast connections to the parent from provider to parents.”

Schuster said families are feeling the pressure of high child costs as well as finding transportation to and from child care if there is an open spot.

City council member David Barranco asked about a more short-term solution giving parents names and addresses as options. Schuster said it’s hard to get the most updated information on capacity and openings because it changes daily for many providers.

Schuster said when the Apple Tree closures were announced, many child care providers were slammed the next day with parents looking for options. Schuster said it creates a lot of extra stress for child care providers.

“I do greatly commend our providers across the community on their response,” Schuster said. “Many providers took that burden of walk-ins and phone calls of frantic parents.”

Schuster said the Apple Tree response highlighted the need for better child care capacity data to connect families with providers.

This is an ongoing meeting you can follow on the city’s website.

Sioux Falls Thrive president Michelle Erpenbach said the city of Sioux Falls can’t continue to wait for action. She advocated for creating a local office to oversee child care and early learning.

“It is truly a crisis,” Erpenbach said. “We have to as a city, as a community, we have to come up with solutions of our own.”

Erpenbach said there are conversations ongoing with the state legislature to help child care. Erpenbach said she agreed with city councilor Alex Jensen helping the child care industry in Sioux Falls needed to start five years ago.

“We kept continuing to kick it down the road. We have to stop doing that and make real change,” Erpenbach said.

City councilor Greg Netizert asked about lobbyists for child care in the South Dakota Legislature. Erpenbach said the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA advocate for child care as does Early Learner South Dakota, but there’s a void.

Erpenbach said the first priority is creating an office for early education and child care. She said she’d love to see that office at the state level or city level, but added it could go with any organization.

City council member Rich Merkouris said he’d like to see Forward Sioux Falls take on creating the office for early education and child care.

“We need that accreditation, we need to be able to say as a community that we support this. This is a long term statement,” Erpenbach said.

City council members said they want to consider a cafeteria-type list of options to help the child care industry in Sioux Falls. More oversight committee meetings will be held in January to draft possible action items for the city council to enact.