Helping this holiday season in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND have many holiday traditions. The McCrossan Boy Ranch has a tradition of displaying its “Tree of Hope” in Sioux Falls. The tree helps to provide their boys Christmas presents.

Many organizations throughout KELOLAND are asking for help this holiday season. If you would like to donate or help, take a look at the list below for opportunities throughout various communities.

Project Warm-Up On December 14, 2019 from 11:00-3:00 at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls you can help make blankets to be donated to the Teddy Bear Den , Heartland House , St. Francis House , and other local agencies.

Avera’s Tree of Life Through this campaign, a personalized ornament may be purchased with a $30 donation in memory or in honor of a loved one. All proceeds from this event benefit the Avera@HOME Hospice Program. The remembrance ceremony is at 4 p.m. December 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Fellowship Hall in Sioux Falls.

McCrossan Tree of Hope The Tree of Hope is at both the Scheels on 41st Street and HyVee on Minnesota Avenue. The trees have cards with names of each of the boy at McCrossan Boy Ranch. The card lists several gift and clothing ideas you can purchase for them. The cards and gifts must be returned to the trees by December 24, 2019.

Shower Our Guests with Care Shower Our Guests with Care packets can be purchased at Lewis Drug registers for $9.99. These packets contain personal hygiene products. The Banquet is also collecting family sized laundry detergent, dish washing liquid and toilet paper. These packets and products can be placed in the collection boxes at the Lewis Drug stores.



If you have an organization that is in need of donations or help that isn’t listed above, send an email to wfowkes@keloland.com