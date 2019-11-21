Helmsley Charitable Trust continues to help South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded a grant of $3.6 million to equip every law enforcement agency and South Dakota State Park facilities with second-generation Automated External Defibrillators. You can see that full story here.

This isn’t the first donation the Helmsley Charitable Trust has given to a South Dakota organization. One of the first donations was in 2008 when the Panzirer family decided to help contribute to the St. Francis House new housing unit.

KELOLAND News also covered when the Helmsley Charitable Trust donated more than $17 million to different organizations in South Dakota, one of them being Avera.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust distribute their grants throughout various regions and for different organizations. Some of their grants focus on arts and rescues whereas others focus on health care.

The trust is known throughout South Dakota for giving to the health care system, making sure to include the rural areas.

According to the Helmsley Charitable Trust website, the trust created its Rural Healthcare Program in 2009. “Working closely with our nonprofit implementing partners, the program invests in projects that improve healthcare delivery and strengthen the healthcare workforce.”

In March of 2016, a $300,000 grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust combined with more than $100,000 from multiple state agencies to fund a task force looking into the issue of mental health.

The Helmsley Charitable trust gave the health system’s new cancer center in Pierre a $7.5 million grant in August 2016. June of 2017, they presented Feeding South Dakota with a check for $15,000.

Thanks to a $1.8 million grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, in March of 2018, Custer State Park was able to get help with rehabilitating and restoring the park. That same year in October, Avera Health’s eCARE program received a $7.8 million grant.

A $7,500 donation to the St. Francis House was primarily for fitness equipment in June of 2019 . Plus, in October, a $4.3 million grant helped Avera eCARE start designing a certificate program to standardize the care nationwide.

Helmsley Charitable Trust continues to donate to organizations across the nation and continues to help people throughout South Dakota too.