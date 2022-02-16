BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men are off to a perfect 14-0 start in Summit League play. The Jackrabbits have just one senior on the roster and on Saturday, Douglas Wilson will be honored in his final home game.

Douglas Wilson had never been to South Dakota.

“At first, I mean South Dakota, that’s not the first place probably anybody would want to go, but once I got here and once I got locked in here, it’s a pretty great place to be,” Douglas Wilson said.

Wilson played two years at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa, before moving to the Division I level to play for SDSU.

“I was pretty familiar with Mike Daum just on ESPN, just seeing how great of a player he was, but once I found out it was the same school that was recruiting me, it opened my eyes a little bit,” Wilson said.

Wilson proved to be a valuable asset from the second he got to Brookings. He scored more than 800 points in his first two seasons, while also being named the 2019-20 Summit League Player of the Year.

“When he got here, I didn’t realize the impact he could have on the offensive end. It’s just his unique finishes around the basket, his willingness to share the basketball and just his first step,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson was given another year of eligibility and he wasn’t going to pass on another chance to wear the SDSU blue.

“I knew that we still had a great team and still had a great group of guys coming back, so I just had to. It was a no brainer for me to take that extra year,” Wilson said.

Wilson is known for his explosive ability on offense, including his ability to rock the rim.

“It’s just an energy boaster for the most part. I know it gets the crowd in it. It also gets myself and my teammates in it too,” Wilson said. “Just to get a dunk and just to get everybody’s adrenaline going. That just pushes more to want to make more plays.”

Despite all of the great plays Wilson has made over his career as a Jackrabbit, his favorite memory belongs to a teammate. It was Baylor Scheierman’ s game winning three against Washington State.

“I wasn’t in the game at the time, but being on the sideline and just seeing how the game was going and just seeing him make that play and make the shot,” Wilson said. “Then also after the game, how social media was just going crazy. It was just an amazing thing to be a part of.”

“That doesn’t surprise me a lick. When I think about Doug, the first word that comes to my mind is selfless. He thinks about others, before himself, every moment of every day,” Henderson said.

Wilson has played in 74 games for SDSU, but by no surprise, his favorite game belongs to the State-U rivalry, when SDSU defeated USD, 85-80 in February of 2020.

“It’s probably the biggest crowd I’ve played in front of by far and just doing the digging in the rivalry. It was even better just to see how full Frost (Arena) was,” Wilson said.

Saturday will be the final home game in Wilson’s career at SDSU and he just wants to be remembered for the person he was on and off the court.

“Not just on the court, but off the court too, because in a town this small, you’re going to see a lot of fans everyday, so you always want to be a good representation,” Wilson said.

“I think his legacy is being an incredible teammate. He embraces everybody on the team and makes everybody on the team feel valued and that’s a special trait and Doug has it,” Henderson said.

The Jackrabbits will host Western Illinois on Thursday. Then on Saturday, SDSU will play St. Thomas where Wilson will be honored on Senior Day.