HCR 6005: Celebrating Black history, or revising American history?

PIEREE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers could pass a concurrent resolution celebrating Black History Month. But first, they’ll have to decide between two very different versions of the bill.

The first has been introduced by Rapid City Republican Representative Phil Jensen, and focuses on national history, saying “many today overlook or ignore this country’s positive record on race and slavery.”

It goes on to say Democrats formed the Ku Klux Klan which targeted and lynched black people and white Republicans.

In all, Jensen’s 9-page resolution makes reference to some form of the word “democrat” 43 times, while the phrase “Black history” is used twice; Once in the title, and once in the final sentence.

In response, Sioux Falls Democrat Linda Duba has filed a possible amendment, which gets rid of everything but the title.

Duba’s version focuses primarily on the history of African Americans in South Dakota. It includes details about several Black people who had an impact on South Dakota history, including York, the first black person to set foot in South Dakota as part of the Lewis and Clark expedition, and Kenny Anderson, Sr., the first, and so far only, black city commissioner for the city of Sioux Falls.

In a phone call with KELOLAND News, Duba said that her version of the resolution was written with input from the board of directors at the South Dakota African American History Museum.

She also said she believes there is an appetite for her version of the resolution which she describes as uplifting and positive, focused on the wonderful contributions of South Dakota’s Black community.

Duba’s version wraps up by saying the state of South Dakota recognizes the deep history of African Americans in our state and honors them in February and throughout the remainder of the year.

If you would like to take a full look at each version of this resolution, you can read Jensen’s here, and Duba’s here.