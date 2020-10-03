Hay bale art in KELOLAND

ALPENA, S.D. (KELO) — Seeing hay bales alongside the road isn’t uncommon in South Dakota, but on a strip of road in Alpena, these bales look a little different.

No one is quite sure when the trend started, but about a month ago, people driving on Alpena road from Hwy 37 to Hwy 281 could see hay bale art made by local families businesses.

Samantha Kopfmann is one of those local artists. She and her family made the minion hay bales.

“I didn’t start it, but some other members of the Alpena community had made a couple and I know they approached my husband and said, ‘hey we’d like to start from Highway 37 onto 281.’ I think it’s kind of a nice break from all the politics and COVID and we’re all kind of small town community members some of us are farmers we already have the hay bales and let’s do this,” Kopfmann said.

There’s 11 hay bale collections along the road. All in all, Kopfmann said it was pretty easy to do and a lot of fun.

“For my minion, we had to have tires for the eyes, we spray painted all those. And then, we went ahead and spray painted the yellow part of the minion, drew on the jeans, well actually, we had to stack ’em first before we did that,” Kopfmann said.

She said the tires were held on by pipe. After getting those situated, they did eyes and buttons.

“Like I said I don’t know who exactly was the first one to do it, but thank you to them for starting it. It was kind of a fun project for my family and I’m hoping we continue this tradition of putting our hay bales along the Alpena road,” Kopfmann said.