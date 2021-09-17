Have you seen any of these Arena or PREMIER Center concerts?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The same venues that could draw Theory of a Deadman and Metallica also draw Blake Shelton and Paul Simon.

The Sioux Falls Arena had about a 53-year reign as the top concert venue in the city. After the city’s residents voted in 2011 to build a new events center, the Sanford PREMIER Center was built and opened in 2014.

The Arena’s concert list, supplied by the Arena/PREMIER Center and concertarchives.com, reads a bit like a rock and pop playlist.

The Who play on Aug. 28, 1967. Elvis Presley played in 1976 and 1977.

The soul of the Arena was rock and pop throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

The 1990s line-up included Metallica, Boston, Nine Inch Nails, White Zombie and more.

Maybe it was Bob Dylan’s concert in 2000 but something started to shift around then. Dylan’s concert was on April 1.

Country artists Leeann Rimes and Clay Walker had played before 2000. But starting with Alan Jackson on May 19, 2000, the Arena’s lineup of performers included a lot more country artists.

The year 2000 included Tracy Byrd and Sawyer Brown. 2001 was quiet with Martina McBride in June and Merle Haggard in September.

From 2001 on it was Toby Keith, Neal McCoy, Chris LeDoux, Clay Aiken, Rascal Flatts and more.

But Def Leppard was there to hold the rock crowd. The band performed in 2002 and 2005.

A Sioux Falls man who spent about 37 years playing rock and roll across North America said while Sioux Falls is the host of a variety of music going back to the Coliseum and Arkota Ballroom, country is tops.

Myron Wachendorf is more familiar as Myron Lee of Myron Lee and the Caddies, a local band whose popularity stretched across the U.S. and into Canada from the 1950s for about 35 years.

“Sioux Falls has geared itself toward country music,” Lee said. “It’s been a country music town.”

More than 60 years ago, country music artists like Hank Snow and Faron Young packed small venues in Sioux Falls, he said.

Sioux Falls did have Lil Wayne at the PREMIER Center. And Metallica has played more than once in the city but tickets are more likely to go on sale for a country artist.

Lee also points out that Sioux Falls drew Paul McCartney and other top notch rock and pop performers.

Country music artist Luke Combs will be playing to a sold-out crowd Saturday at the PREMIER Center.

Take a look below at some of the non-country bands who have performed at the PREMIER Center.

Ed Sheeran is still very popular and currently has a worldwide chart topper. The pop/rock singer performed at the PREMIER in 2015.

Some, such as Paul McCartney and Elton John are icons.

A look below at some of the country performers shows the city got some of them at their hottest or when they returned to their chart topping ways.