SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is in the rearview mirror, and though spring is known for rain showers, it seems to some people that this year has already been a bit more grey than usual. And those people would be right — at least partly.

Whether or not the days have been more cloudy than usual depends on what you think of as “cloudy.” The National Weather Service (NWS) defines a mostly cloudy to cloudy day as one with 6/8 or greater cloud cover. A partly cloudy day is defined as having between 3/8 and 5/8 cloud cover, while a mostly fair to fair day will have 2/8 or less cloud cover.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, mean cloud cover data from the NWS dating back to 1993 indicates that this year has actually been less “cloudy” than usual by a considerable margin.

In the first four months of this year, we have seen fewer NWS defined cloudy days than average.

January 2022 cloudy days: 3 — Average January cloudy days: 15

February 2022 cloudy days: 4 — Average February cloudy days: 14

March 2022 cloudy days: 10 — Average March cloudy days: 17

April 2022 cloudy days: 9 — Average April cloudy days: 15

Looking at it this way, the year has been decidedly uncloudy, so why doesn’t it feel that way?

Remember those partly cloudy days? Well, this year has seen a larger than average number of partly cloudy days, and when those can range from anywhere between around 30% cloud cover to almost 70% cloud cover, some of them can feel pretty cloudy.

From January 2022 through the end of April, Sioux Falls had 66 days defined as partly cloudy by the NWS.

January 2022 partly cloudy days: 19 — Average January partly cloudy days: 8

February 2022 cloudy days: 18 — Average February cloudy days: 7

March 2022 cloudy days: 14 — Average March cloudy days: 8

April 2022 cloudy days: 15 — Average April cloudy days: 8

As we can see, there were roughly twice as many “partly cloudy” days as the average in the past few months. Overall, the number of fair-mostly fair days this year has been pretty average, but with so many more partly cloudy days, it may not feel that way.

January 2022 fair days: 9 — Average January fair days: 8

February 2022 fair days: 6 — Average February fair days: 7

March 2022 fair days: 7 — Average March fair days: 6

April 2022 fair days: 6 — Average April fair days: 7

South Dakota is a pretty sunny state on average, with Sioux Falls averaging an annual 105 days of sunshine a year. Whether we fall within that average this year will remain to be seen.