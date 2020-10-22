Harvey Dunn classroom moves to 100% remote learning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harvey Dunn classroom has gone to 100% remote learning. According to school district officials, this is the third time a classroom in the district has moved from level one to level two.

The district takes into account many factors before deciding to move a classroom to 100% remote learning, district officials said. They say there isn’t a ‘certain threshold’ that must be met before an alternate delivery model is introduced for classes.

“Decisions are made on case by case scenarios,” Sioux Falls School District Media Specialist Carly Uthe said in a text message.

Size of the classroom and number of close contacts are just two factors that go into making the decisions for what is best for the classroom, according to Uthe.

The Return 2 Learn plan was created this past summer and the district continue to follow that guide.