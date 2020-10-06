Harrisburg wins 2020 high school softball state championship

Click the video player above to watch the full game one from Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg Tigers claimed the 2020 South Dakota High School Softball State Championship with an ‘if necessary’ game win over Lincoln.

It didn’t come easy for Harrisburg as the Tigers were forced to play game 23 of the tournament, which was an if necessary game.

Saturday started with a Harrisburg win in game 19, which sent the Tigers to the championship and Lincoln to the losers bracket. Lincoln would face in town rival and Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the final elimination game at noon on Saturday, October 3. Roosevelt held a 1-0 lead through three innings, but Lincoln posted three, fourth inning runs to take a 3-1 lead. Freshman pitcher Madison Evans was lockdown, leading the Patriots to a 3-1 win.

A Lincoln win would land them in the championship, where they would meet top ranked Harrisburg.

Since Harrisburg was 3-0 in the tournament, Lincoln needed to win two games to claim a championship, while Harrisburg had two chances for one win.

After a scoreless first for Harrisburg, the Patriots got on the board with a two-run homerun from Ella Peterson, in the bottom of the first.

A few batters later, Lincoln junior Alexis Brady would connect on a three-run homerun over the right-field fence and just like that, Lincoln led 5-0 after one.

The Pats got two more in the second when Ashton Dorman drove a double to the fence.

Lincoln wasn’t done there.

Leading 7-0, the Patriots scored five in the third inning, on their way to a 12-0, mercy rule win.

One of those third inning runs came off the bat of Brady, who blasted her second homerun of the game.

Lincoln earned the 12-0 win over Harrisburg, forcing the ‘if necessary’ and winner take all game.

The first inning was scoreless for both sides, but Harrisburg’s Hannah Wagner would get the scoring started with a solo-homerun in the second inning.

The Patriots would keep a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Gabie McConnell made this amazing catch.

A run batted in (RBI) single from McConnell and an RBI double from Dorman opened a 2-1 lead for Lincoln after the third inning.

In the fourth, Harrisburg got back on the board scoring four runs and taking a 5-2 lead.

The Tigers would score a total of 11 unanswered runs.

Three of them came on a homerun from Harrisburg’s Emilee Boyer in the seventh inning.

The Tigers would get a groundout to third base, in the bottom of the seventh, for out number three, earning Harrisburg a 12-2 win in the state championship.

