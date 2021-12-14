Harrisburg to host Lincoln in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Tuesday, December 14 as the #4 Lincoln boys travel south to play Harrisburg.

The Game of the Week will air around 7 p.m. and can be seen on KELOLAND.com.

Tuesday’s game will be a season opening contest for both teams as they saw their original season opener postponed due to the inclement weather on Friday, December 10.

LINCOLN PATRIOTS

Lincoln is coming off a 5-13 season that saw the Patriots fall in the SoDak 16 to crosstown rival Roosevelt.

The Patriots graduated a hand full of talented seniors, but return a list of players including plenty of size.

The Patriots have four players that are 6’5 or taller, including sophomore standout JT Rock who stands at 7’1. They’ll look to rely on that size this season.

HARRISBURG TIGERS

Harrisburg went 15-5 last season and earned a trip to the state tournament with a SoDak 16 win over Spearfish. The Tigers would finish seventh in the state tournament.

Harrisburg returns a load of talented players including seniors Andrew Walter and Gavin Aasheim. The Tigers are quite young this season having seven juniors and six sophomores on their roster.

Tuesday’s game will tip-off around 7 p.m. and you can watch the action on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.