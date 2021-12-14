Harrisburg powers past #5 Lincoln in season opener

Click the video player above to watch the full game

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg used a third quarter surge to build their lead to as much as 21 as they picked up a season opening win over Lincoln, 71-63.

Click the video player above to see highlights as aired on KELO-TV

Harrisburg started off the game on fire. Jacoby Mehrman scored ten points in the first quarter to help the Tigers jump out to an early lead.

4:34 2Q: @HarrisburgBBB 30 @LHSHoops 20 @KELOSports



Rock with a dunk for Lincoln, but it's Ethan Determan of Harrisburg with a game high 11. pic.twitter.com/eixbzsHCgR — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 15, 2021

The Tigers connected on eight threes in the first half and a total of 12 for the game.

Harrisburg built a 36-20 lead in the second quarter, following a Gavin Aasheim three point bucket. However, the Patriots would close the half on an 11-5 run to cut the lead to 41-31 at halftime.

HALFTIME: @HarrisburgBBB 41 @LHSHoops 31 @KELOSports



Harrisburg built a 16 point lead with this Gavin Aasheim three, but Lincoln closed on an 11-5 run.



Ethan Determan leads all scorers with 14 pic.twitter.com/SQHeLGv4X9 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 15, 2021

That lead grew up to 21 points, but that’s when Lincoln began chipping away. They got the lead down to eight, but that’s as close as it got.

FINAL: @HarrisburgBBB 71 #5 @LHSHoops 63 @KELOSports



Ethan Determan with a game high 28. JT Rock with a team high 20. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 15, 2021

The Tigers would hit enough shots down the stretch to seal the win and start the season with a 71-63 win over Lincoln.

Harrisburg was led by junior Ethan Determan who led all scorers with 28 points. Sophomore guard Jacoby Mehrman added 19 points.

Lincoln was led by sophomore JT Rock who tallied a team high 20 points. Kalil Cisse added 12 points, while Elliot Whitney collected 12 as well.

Harrisburg will play at Washington on Friday, while Lincoln prepares to host Yankton on Friday as well.