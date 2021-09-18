Harrisburg outlasts Washington in double overtime thriller

Click the video player above to see the full game from Friday, September 17

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week was an instant thriller as #1 Harrisburg earned a narrow 29-23, double overtime win over #5 Washington.

The game was tied at ten after three quarters, but Harrisburg grabbed the lead on a seven yard touchdown run by Jacob Knuth.

From there, the score stayed 17-10 until the final play of the game.

Max Thomson connected with Josh Piper for a two yard touchdown as time expired. The point after attempt was good and the Warriors sent the game to overtime!

A 1 yard touchdown pass from Thomson to Josh Piper as time expires! PAT good.



END of 4: @HHSTigerFBall 17 @SFW_Football 17! @KELOSports



WE'RE HEADED TO OVERTIME!!!



Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/Dl0vcZiJjR — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 18, 2021

Elijah Taniah struck first in overtime with a ten yard touchdown run. However, the point after attempt was no good… Washington still up 23-17.

A 10 yard td run from Elijah Taniah gives @SFW_Football a 23-17 lead as the PAT is no good in OT!@KELOSports pic.twitter.com/iw4eIefcoy — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 18, 2021

It didn’t take Harrisburg too long to answer as Jacob Knuth connected with Cade Larson for the game tying touchdown. However, the point after attempt was no good as well… sending the game to double overtime!

. @HHSTigerFBall answers with a Cade Larson touchdown, however the PAT is no good!



OT 2, tied at 23! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/MG768BP9w7 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 18, 2021

Harrisburg got possession first and it didn’t take long to score.

Gavin Ross need just two carries, a seven and a three yard run led to a touchdown. The PAT was no good again, but the Tigers took a 29-23 lead.

3 yard touchdown run for Gavin Ross… PAT no good. Warriors get the ball down 29-23. @KELOSports



Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/C7Z4uM4fUy — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 18, 2021

That meant that a Washington touchdown and PAT would earn a Washington win. Anything less than six would result in a Tiger victory.

Harrisburg would face fourth and goal when Thomson’s pass was intercepted by Carter Bahrenfuss in the endzone to seal the 29-23, double overtime win.

HIGHLIGHTS

You can view highlights as seen on KELO-TV by clicking on the video player below:

Harrisburg (4-0) will face Roosevelt next Friday at 5:00 p.m. That game will stream on KELOLAND.com.

The Warriors (2-2) will face Brandon Valley next Friday. The game is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. in Brandon.