Harrisburg offense carries the Tigers to 605 yards and a narrow win over Roosevelt

Click the video player above to see the full game between #1 Harrisburg and Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two lead changes in the final two minutes kept #1 Harrisburg ahead of Roosevelt as the Tigers earned a narrow 38-34 win on Friday.

FINAL: @HHSTigerFBall 38 @RoughFootball 34 @KELOSports



Tigers survive despite a great effort by Roosevelt! — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2021

Click the video player below to see highlights as aired on the KELOLAND SportsZone:

RECAP

The first half saw just just 17 points as Harrisburg took a 17-10 lead into the locker room.

A 28 yard Bryce Soli field goal is good! Lincoln Carlson's 52 yard catch and run got them into field position



Halftime: #1 @HHSTigerFBall 10 @RoughFootball 7 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/OeMWnRWLW0 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 24, 2021

That’s when the offense on both teams came to life!

Roosevelt kicks off and 11 plays later, it's a 26 yard touchdown for Harrisburg from @_jacobknuth_ to Tytan Tryon.



8:07 3Q: @HHSTigerFBall 17 @RoughFootball 7 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/tJEB8REQC9 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 24, 2021

Each team scored in the first five minutes of the third quarter.

What an answer! 4 plays, 65 yards and a nine yard touchdown for Nelson Wright!



7:04 3Q: @HHSTigerFBall 17 @RoughFootball 14 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/p0PO8AD2bB — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 24, 2021

Then they each scored again in the next five minutes.

Gavin Ross with his second TD. He's got 138 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving, plus two TD's!



4:06 3Q: @HHSTigerFBall 24 @RoughFootball 14 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/SWkeysRMFx — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 24, 2021

A 5 play, 73 yard drive ends with a Jackson Brouwer to Matt Goehring 9 yard touchdown!



2:29 3Q: @HHSTigerFBall 24 @RoughFootball 20 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/yl9Jfgsl7K — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2021

The defense’s were still making plays however as one of the top plays of the night came from Asmeron Mahammad of Roosevelt.

UNREAL INT 💥🤯🏈👀



Asmeron Mahhamad with the 1 handed PICK! @RoughFootball takes over pic.twitter.com/vjpBsvTiHO — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2021

Harrisburg built a strong 31-20 lead with just 8 minutes to play, thanks to another Gavin Ross touchdown. He totaled 274 yards of offense and three touchdowns on Friday.

Gavin Ross with a big TD run! 💪💪💪 He's got 254 total yards and 3 TD's!



7:50 4th Quarter: @HHSTigerFBall 31 @RoughFootball 20 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/SjEPtLq8sf — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2021

But the Rough Riders had an answer just 89 seconds later.

Another clutch answer by Roosevelt as Brouwer connects with Jaxsen Grevengoed for 75 yards!



6:21 4Q: @HHSTigerFBall 31 @RoughFootball 26 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/40571n1Jsq — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2021

The score stayed the same at 31-26 until the final minute of the contest. Harrisburg attempted a quarterback sneak on fourth and one, which would’ve ended the game with a first down conversion.

However… Roosevelt’s Ty Naaktgeboren ripped the ball from quarterback Jacob Knuth and took it 75 yards the other way. The Rough Riders led 34-31 with just 1:13 to play.

What just happened!?!?! 🤯👀🏈



Inches from a first down, to a fumble recovery TD by Ty Naaktgeborn.@RoughFootball 34 @HHSTigerFBall 31 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/B8ZUQc9jwD — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2021

That lead didn’t last long however as the future Minnesota Golden Gopher, Jacob Knuth passed deep and connected with a wide open Lincoln Carlson who motored into the endzone from 72 yards out.

From there, the Tiger defense would hold as Harrisburg picked up their fifth win of the season, to move to 5-0 on the year.

STATS

Harrisburg’s offense was impressive as they posted 605 total yards of awesome. Roosevelt was solid as well as they added 439 total yards.

Gavin Ross was the work horse for Harrisburg as he totaled 264 yards of offense himself. 213 yards came on the ground as he averaged 5.6 yards per carry. He also added three touchdowns.

Jacob Knuth was solid as well as he totaled 358 passing and two touchdowns. Lincoln Carlson led the receivers as he had 7 catches for 193 yards and touchdown.

Harrisburg will play Rapid City Stevens next week, while Roosevelt will play Jefferson in the Game of the Week.