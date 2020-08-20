Harrisburg hosts Vermillion in Livestream Soccer Game of the Week

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg Tigers and Vermillion Tanagers will meet in a boy’s soccer match on Thursday, August 20, as part of the KELOLAND.com Livestream Soccer Game of the Week.

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week has featured 10 football games, 43 basketball games and 34 baseball games over the past year, however, Thursday will be the first soccer game.

Vermillion is coming off a state semi-finals appearance in 2019.

This year, the Tanagers are off to a strong 1-0 record as they earned an impressive 7-1 win over James Valley Christian last Friday (August 14).

Class ‘A’ Vermillion will bring their undefeated record north to play a class ‘AA’ opponent in the Harrisburg Tigers.

Harrisburg is off to a rough start as the team is 0-2 and scoreless on the year. The Tigers have allowed thirteen goals, but have been shutout in both of their first two games.

Harrisburg suffered a 5-0 loss to Washington and then an 8-0 loss to Yankton. Now the Tigers will look to pick up their first win of 2020.

Thursday’s coverage will start around 5:55 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the game by clicking on the link below: