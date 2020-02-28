Harrisburg hosts Lincoln in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO)- The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will feature a class ‘AA’ boy’s contest between Sioux Falls Lincoln and Harrisburg.

The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (10-8) have won five of their last eight games after starting just 5-5.

The Patriots have found success on the offensive side of the ball as they are scoring nearly 58 points per game. However, the Patriot defense has had some struggles this season as they are allowing more than 52 points per contest.

The Harrisburg Tigers (8-11) had a rough start to the season as they lost seven of their first eleven games. Following that stretch, the Tigers have found themselves an even 4-4, but they do have some impressive victories.

Despite their struggles, Harrisburg has defeated three ranked teams including O’Gorman, Brandon Valley and class ‘A’ Sioux Falls Christian.

Much like the Patriots, Harrisburg has found success on offense as the Tigers are scoring 53 points per contest this season.

However, also like the Patriots, the Tigers have struggled on defense as Harrisburg is allowing more than 59 points per game.

For Harrisburg, they find themselves as the 12 seed in the class ‘AA’ standings. Despite a win or loss, the Tigers are stuck as the 12th seed.

However, the Patriots can do a little moving in the standings as they are currently in eighth place. They can’t fall any lower, but the Patriots could jump Brandon Valley, if they get some help from Douglas or St. Thomas More.

Tonight’s game will tip-off around 7:00 and can be seen on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’ Grant Sweeter.