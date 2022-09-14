HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns on Friday with a rematch of last year’s 11AAA semifinals as Harrisburg hosts Lincoln.

Not only is it a rematch from last year, but it’s also a top five showdown between the Patriots and Tigers, with the winner moving to 3-1 and most likely moving up to third in the 11AAA rankings.

The Lincoln Patriots enter Friday’s game having lost their first game of the season last week. The Pats suffered a 30-13 loss to Jefferson.

However, Lincoln may have collected some momentum going forward as they scored the final 13 points of the contest, while also holding Jefferson scoreless in the second half.

On the other side of the field, Harrisburg is coming off back-to-back wins. The Tigers knocked off Brandon Valley 28-14 and then picked up a 28-0 win over Rapid City Stevens.

The Tigers are beginning to figure out how to fill the holes left behind by their 23 seniors last season. Coach Brandon White has mentioned that this team will continue to get better throughout the season and they’ve proven that over the past two weeks.

Friday’s contest will be a fun one as Lincoln looks to get even with Harrisburg, the same team that eliminated them from the playoffs in 2021.

Where to Watch

Friday’s contest will livestream on KELOLAND.com with kick-off set for 6 p.m. in Harrisburg.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.