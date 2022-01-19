Harrisburg girls to host Jefferson in Thursday night Game of the Week

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Thursday night Game of the Week returns this Thursday as the Harrisburg girls prepare to host Jefferson.

JEFFERSON CAVALIERS (5-5)

The Cavaliers started the season with a win over Roosevelt, but suffered back-to-back losses to ranked Brandon Valley and O’Gorman.

Jefferson has now won four of their last seven including wins over Lincoln, Tea Area, Rapid City Central and Yankton.

Their 5-5 record has the Cavaliers sitting in seventh in the class ‘AA’ standings.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 19

The Cavs are allowing 47 points per game defensively. Considering the talented teams they’ve played, 47 points per game is pretty solid. Five of their ten games have been against the top five offenses in the state.

Offensively, the Cavaliers are scoring 42 points per game and that has been their Achilles heel this year. Jefferson has scored over 50 points just twice this season, both of which resulted in wins.

Establishing an offensive rhythm early will certainly be key for the Cavs.

HARRISBURG TIGERS (3-4)

Harrisburg opened the season with three straight losses, one of which coming to then #1 Washington, 86-80.

The Tigers followed that stretch with three straight wins over Roosevelt, Bishop Heelan and Huron.

However a loss to Yankton last week is why they sit at 3-4. Their games against Douglas and Spearfish were postponed last week due to weather.

The Tigers are scoring nearly 49 points per game offensively. That is solid in class ‘AA’ girls basketball. The only problem is that their defense is allowing more than 49 points per contest.

Their defensive number has an outlier from the Washington loss. They allowed 86 points in that game. In the other six contests, Harrisburg is allowing just 43 points per game. That defense has been their strength this season.

Thursday’s contest will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. from Harrisburg. You can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.