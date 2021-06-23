Harrisburg cruises past Sioux Falls West in Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg picked up a 7-0 win over Sioux Falls West in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Harrisburg struck first in the top of the first inning when Ben Loos hooked a single into left field. Post 45 led 1-0.

Loos would add another hit and finish the game 2-4 with two singles and a run scored.

. @HBA57032 strikes first as Ben Loos rolls a RBI single to left field.



End of 1: @HBA57032 1 @SFpost15west 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/BOkE06rUfI — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 22, 2021

Two innings later, Harrisburg added on again when Kai Yungbluth rolled a two RBI single up the middle. That was followed by an error and led to another run.

A single by Kai Yungbluth, followed by an error plates three runs on one play.



After 3: @HBA57032 5 @SFpost15west 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/nTL2rRyLKz — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 22, 2021

Harrisburg would score four in the third to build a 5-0 lead after three innings.

From there, the Post 45 pitching was dominant.

Starting pitcher, Will Simmons, pitched 4.1 innings allowing zero runs on four hits, while striking out 12 of a possible 13 batters.

11 strikeouts for @willsimmons25 through four innings. He's allowed 0 runs on 3 hits.@HBA57032 leads 4-0 after 4. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Gd81iuYQcG — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 22, 2021

Lincoln Carlson would come in to relieve Simmons and he allowed zero runs on zero hits and one walk through 2.2 innings. He struck out two batters.

Click the video player below to see highlights as aired on KELO-TV.

The Game of the Week returns on Tuesday, June 29 as Dell Rapids hosts Canova in a class ‘B’ Legion baseball contest.

You can stream that game on KELOLAND.com with play-by-play provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.