Harrisburg claims first class ‘A’ state baseball championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg Tigers high school baseball team claimed the 2021 class ‘A’ state championship with a narrow 3-2 win over Washington.

The Tigers struggled early on as Washington’s starting pitcher, Gage Sharping, was solid on the mound.

Sharping pitched five scoreless innings as he scattered just a couple hits and kept the Tigers off balance.

The Warriors were able to take advantage of a few errors and scratch across a couple of runs, building a 2-0 lead after five innings.

Harrisburg got a pair of singles to lead-off the sixth inning, that was following by a big double by Jack Sutton and a double from Jack Teigen.

That led to three runs and a 3-2 Harrisburg lead, after six innings.

The lead-off hitter reached base for Washington in the seventh inning, but he was left at first as Harrisburg got out of the inning and claimed their first ever class ‘A’ state championship.

The Tigers advanced to the state championship with a 6-1 win over O’Gorman in the semi-finals.