Harrisburg blanks Brandon Valley in 11AAA State Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg erased a 22 year state championship drought as they powered past Brandon Valley, 27-0 in Saturday’s 11AAA State Championship.

Harrisburg’s last state title was in 1999. Since then, the Tigers best finish was runner-up which they did five times over the past ten years.

The game started out slow as neither team scored through the first quarter, though the Tigers were nearing the endzone.

They would find the endzone on the first play of the second quarter thanks to a Gavin Ross touchdown run. However, the point after attempt was no good, making it 6-0 Tigers.

They would get the ball back quickly, but an interception by Tristan Bisbee would keep the Tigers off the board and give Brandon Valley good field position.

The Lynx couldn’t take advantage as they were forced to punt.

The score would remain 6-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Tigers forced a stop and then drove down the field and found the endzone. It was a touchdown pass from Jacob Knuth to Andrew Walter.

The Lynx defense continued to do their job as they kept it at 13-0 through three quarters.

Harrisburg got back on the board in the fourth quarter with another touchdown run from Ross.

The Tigers led 20-0.

A late Tiger touchdown would salt the game away as Knuth kept it on a quarterback run. Harrisburg led 27-0.

From there on out, the Tigers ran out the clock on their way to a state championship.

Your 11AAA state champions: Harrisburg! pic.twitter.com/l0cHLGqwKz — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 14, 2021

Quarterback Jacob Knuth was named the MVP of the game. He was 14-19 for 80 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

The games outstanding back was given to Gavin Ross who was the work horse for Harrisburg. He rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers rushed for 274 yards, while holding Brandon Valley to just 128 yards rushing. They outgained the Lynx 354-182.

Harrisburg has now won five high school state football championships in school history.