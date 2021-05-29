Harrisburg advances to class ‘A’ state championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg Tigers picked up a 6-1 win over O’Gorman to advance to their first ever class ‘A’ state championship.

Prior to this year, the Tigers had not played in a class ‘A’ state tournament since making the move from class ‘B’.

At the dish, Harrisburg was led by Jack Sutton who went 2-4 with two singles and two runs batted in.

Tyson Kogel and Jack Teigen each knocked in a pair of RBI’s as well.

On the mound, Will Simmons picked up the win as he scattered four hits and allowed just one run, while striking out seven.

Taylor Klein worked a scoreless seventh inning for the Tigers.

Harrisburg will await the winner of #7 S.F. Washington and #6 Brandon Valley. Follow @KELOSweeter on Twitter for in game updates.