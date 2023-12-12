MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — December 12, 2023, marks what would have been the 100th birthday of Bob Barker, longtime host of the Price of Right, who though born in Washington, spent much of his youth in Mission, S.D., as a citizen of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Though Barker died little more the three months ago, his visage lives on in rather unique place; the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.

Barker’s image is one of three large murals set to grace the side of the building throughout 2024, and his mural itself was completed on Dec. 11, just in time for Barker’s birthday.

The other two large murals are of former NBA star and Mitchell native, Mike Miller and Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills.