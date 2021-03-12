Hamlin girls advance to state championship with win over Winner

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin girls basketball team earned a 43-37 win over Winner in the semifinal round of the class ‘A’ girls state tournament. The Chargers will play in their first state championship since 2005.

The Chargers grabbed their largest lead of 13 points following a strong third quarter effort. Hamlin outscored Winner 13-4 in that quarter.

Hamlin was led by Kami Wadsworth who posted a game high 20 points, while Kylee Wadsworth added 14 points.

Winner’s Bella Swedlund added a team high 17 points.