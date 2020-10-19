Half of SD educators feel undervalued, according to SDEA survey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School has been back in session for several weeks now at districts across South Dakota. So how is the year going for teachers?

1,178 educators responded to a South Dakota Education Association survey about how they were handling teaching students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the questions asked was on a scale of one to five, (one being 0%) how safe do you feel at work with COVID-19 precautions? Most respondents said neither safe nor unsafe with 30.65%. The next highest group felt safe at 28.52%.

The blog posted by SDEA says over half the respondents said their schools have provided enough Personal Protective Equipment for students and staff. However, over three fourths of respondents said they are working more than 45 hours per week since the pandemic.

Courtesy: SDEA

As a follow-up question, the survey asked what additional support do you need this year? Most said they need more support on how to cope with an increased workload. Then it was closely spread between determining sick time if the teacher or one of their family members gets infected; determining right to a safe work environment; or tools to strengthen the collective voice.

Between educators who think schools should be in person or schools should use a hybrid model, it was a close call. The report says 39.73% were for school in person and 41.34% want to use the hybrid model. As far as holding school completely virtual, 15.79% of educators voted to that. According to the report, 3.14% voted for other.

For being valued, according to the report, over half the respondents feel underappreciated.

You can view the full report here.