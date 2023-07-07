SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fire Station 9 in Sioux Falls was built in the late 1980s. It’s now in the process of being renovated; a process which involves an expansion.

“Right now we’re working on an add-on and remodel of Fire Station 9,” said Mark Bukovich, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR) Division Chief of Operations. “Part of that is the age of the fire station — it was due for a remodel — we want to make sure that when we do those upgrades that the station is designed for the future as well.”

Part of that design means ensuring that the station can house whatever fire fighting apparatus comes into use in the coming years.

“Throughout the history of the fire service, fire trucks have just consistently gotten bigger,” Bukovich said. “That trend continues today, so we have fire trucks in our fleet that are close to 50 feet long and over 80,000 lbs.”

Housing some of these trucks in older fire stations can be difficult, says Bukovich. If trucks continue to get larger, he added, the stations need to be ready to house them.

Station 9 is located near the intersection with Southeastern Ave. on 47th Street. Though it’s approaching 40 years old, it isn’t the oldest active station in the city. That title goes to Station 1 in downtown.

“Our oldest station in operation is Central Station — Fire Station 1 — that was built in 1912,” Bukovich said.

A historic building in a dense area, there’s not a ton of opportunity for expanding its footprint. Due to this, Bukovich said it’s limited in what trucks can fit into it from a depth perspective.

That said, it has had interior renovations done to keep it operational, including on the floor that the trucks sit on.

While Station 1 is not being expanded, that doesn’t mean that Station 9 will be the only one to get the treatment.

“Other fire stations that we’ll need to take a look at for not only a remodel — but also for expansion would be Fire Station 8 at Madison and Kiwanis, as well as Fire Station 7 which is at Cliff and Benson Road,” Bukovich said. “Fire Station 6 at 41st and Marion Road would be another one.”

But why are the trucks getting so much bigger these days?

Bukovich listed a number of causes. The first is related to capability. “We have a ladder truck that’s actually 125f feet long (the ladder) in order to reach not just heights but also setbacks,” he said. “It’s not only the height of the building, but it’s also how close we can park to the building and still reach the roof or high parts of the building.”

Another cause is the amount of equipment that must be carried these days. This increase is partially the cause of consolidation.

Sioux Falls has 12 fire stations across the city, but the total fleet (including staff vehicles such as sedans, SUVs and pickups) is only around 50 vehicles according to Bukovich.

The reason the fleet can be this size is that many vehicles today play roles that in the past would have taken multiple rigs.

“To give you an example, our fire trucks also serve as a fire engine,” Bukovich said. “They carry water, they have a pump, they have hoses — they of course have the big ladder on top but they also carry medical equipment — all of our personnel are EMTs at minimum.”

Back in the day, Bukovich explained, a fire truck might have only been a ladder truck, while another was needed to haul water and another still for medical purposes.

Packing all this into one truck is no small feat, and the cost adds up. SFFR gets trucks from a handful of suppliers; Rosenbauer and Spartan/Crimson, manufactured in Lyons and Brandon, respectively.

All in all, these trucks cost over a million dollars a piece.