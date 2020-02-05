Groups planning protest in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some bills being considered by lawmakers in South Dakota are creating tension throughout the state and beyond. It’s prompted some groups to plan protests against these bills to send a message to South Dakota’s legislature.

South Dakota People’s March on Pierre is being hosted by eight groups who support the LGBTQ+ community. The Facebook group states:

“Join us in asking SD Legislature to represent the interests of all South Dakotan’s in response to the regressive and restrictive bills being pushed in our capitol building,”

The page includes links to a planning form for the march in Pierre, as well as a form where you can share your story about how these bills will impact you.

One organization hosting the March is Sioux Falls Pride. Rachel Polan is the marketing director for Sioux Falls Pride. She says these bills are attacking the transgender and non-binary community.

“We want our South Dakota legislators, all of them, to know that a large part of their constituency is LGBTQ or supports the LGBTQ community. And they need to represent all of us, not just their heterosexual cisgender constituents,” Polan said.

Check this story later on Wednesday for a look at where the bills stand in the legislature.