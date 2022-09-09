SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another development is unfolding in the effort to prevent any new slaughterhouses from being built within Sioux Falls city limits.

Friday, Smart Growth Sioux Falls announced that they had filed a civil suit in the Second Judicial Court to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant in Sioux Falls. The filing, which can be read here, includes Mayor Paul TenHaken and the Sioux Falls City Council.

The suit alleges that Wholestone is attempting to push through the plant prior to the November election where voters will have a chance to decide whether to adopt an initiated measure to prevent slaughterhouses from being built in city limits.

“Wholestone appears to believe that operating the small-scale custom Butcher Shop before the November election will allow it to fall into an exemption in the Initiative for expansion of existing slaughterhouses,” the suit states.

Smart Growth fears that if allowed to continue to build the Butcher Shop, Wholestone will be able to override the will of the voters.

“This legal challenge is necessary to protect the rights of voters to decide an extremely controversial issue that would directly impact everyone in Sioux Falls,” said Smart Growth Sioux Falls Treasurer Robert Peterson in a release sent Friday.

In the complaint, Smart Growth alleges that Wholestone needs permits that would be issued by the City of Sioux Falls. According to SDCL § 9-20-11; SDCL § 9-20-4, the suit goes on to state that the city cannot interfere with the initiative measure and issue such permits until voters are able to decide in November. The suit alleges the city is still performing inspections on the Butcher Shop.

In court documents, Smart Growth alleges that Wholestone has not received the following permits and certifications for the Butcher Shop:

Use of Public Sewers Required (§ 53.015);

Wastewater discharge permit (§ 53.050);

Hauled liquid waste (§ 53.065);

Rendering of animal matter (§ 92.008);

Septic tanks (§ 92.007) (in absence of a city sewer hookup);

Driveway approach construction permit (§ 96.051);

Food processing license (§ 112.015);

Meeting Building Code requirements including: International Fire Code, 2021 edition (§ 91.015); International Building Code, 2021 edition (§ 91.015);

International Mechanical Code, 2021 edition (§ 150.030); National Electrical

Code, 2020 edition (§ 150.201); Uniform Plumbing Code, 2015 edition (§

150.301);

Comprehensive Plan Requirements (§ 154.031); and

Conditional Use Permit (§ 160.605).

The suit also insists that the butcher shop at Wholestone is a way for the plant to circumvent this process by beginning construction before the election.

Smart Growth has also filed a public records request with the governor’s office for “…communications that could reveal which slaughterhouse operators may be working behind the scenes to locate more industrial meat-packing facilities in Sioux Falls.”