Group E vaccinations start today in South Dakota

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Statewide vaccinations for Group E in the coronavirus vaccination plan start today.

Group E is part of the Phase 1 priority group and includes fire service personnel and critical infrastructure workers, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

This graphic is from the South Dakota Department of Health. To learn more about the vaccination program, go to the DOH website.

Those eligible can receive their COVID-19 vaccine through a healthcare network or through a participating federal retail pharmacy site across the state.

As of March 21, 37% of all South Dakotans 16 and older had received at least one vaccination, according to the S.D. DOH. The number is based on the 2019 U.S. Census population estimate for the state.