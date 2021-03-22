Group E vaccinations start today in South Dakota

KELOLAND.com Original
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Statewide vaccinations for Group E in the coronavirus vaccination plan start today.

Group E is part of the Phase 1 priority group and includes fire service personnel and critical infrastructure workers, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

This graphic is from the South Dakota Department of Health. To learn more about the vaccination program, go to the DOH website.

Those eligible can receive their COVID-19 vaccine through a healthcare network or through a participating federal retail pharmacy site across the state.

As of March 21, 37% of all South Dakotans 16 and older had received at least one vaccination, according to the S.D. DOH. The number is based on the 2019 U.S. Census population estimate for the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 