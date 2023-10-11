SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As plans for a new men’s prison continue to be discussed in eastern South Dakota, a groundbreaking for a new women’s prison is scheduled for next week.

The South Dakota Corrections Commission is planning to meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at the Rapid City Parole Office. The agenda for the meeting includes updates on Pheasantland Industries and a new shop business plan proposal. At 11 a.m., officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new 308-bed women’s prison.

In April 2022, the state purchased 20 acres of land near Feeding South Dakota along North Creek Drive in northeastern Rapid City.

Slide from DOC presentation to state lawmakers in Feb. 2022.

In 2022, state lawmakers passed a bill that was signed into law by Gov. Kristi Noem to create an incarceration construction fund.

In March 2023, Noem signed House Bill 1016 authorizing the DOC $60 million from the incarceration construction fund for the “planning, site preparation, designing, and construction of a prison facility for offenders committed to the Department of Corrections in Rapid City.”

“Funding new prisons is a public safety issue,” Noem said in a news release about prison funding. “Last year, we made the point to legislators that this was necessary. I’m glad that just a year later, they have come to agree and appropriately prioritized the security of South Dakotans.”

A memo from the Bureau of Finance and Management, said the 308-bed women’s prison in Rapid City would help solve the serious overcrowding problem at the women’s prison in Pierre.

“A new prison would allow for a therapeutic community where drug offenders would receive addiction treatment,” the memo states. “The expansion of prison-based drug treatment programs can help reduce the likelihood of recidivism and help control future overcrowding of our prisons.”