Groton student apologizes for online video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Groton High School basketball player is facing consequences for a derogatory video he posted on social media.

The video references a basketball game between Groton and Mobridge-Pollock. The short clip includes racial slurs, swearing and mocking the players of Mobridge-Pollock. KELOLAND News reached out to the Groton Area School District and was initially sent this email:

The District cannot comment on the disciplinary action against any student or student-athlete. The serious nature of an incident does not absolve the District of its legal and ethical obligation to protect student confidentiality. Joe Schwan, Superintendent

Daniel Swartos is the Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association. He says the SDHSAA and the two schools have been working closely together regarding the situation.

The student did post an apology to social media for what he said and did.

