Gregory tops Howard to earn a spot in semi finals

GREGORY, S.D. (KELO)- Gregory earned a 47-12 win over Lyman in the first round of playoffs to earn a spot in the class 9A quarter finals. The Gorillas hosted Howard for a spot in the semi finals.

The first half saw a lot of scoring as Coy Determan found Grant Thomas on a ten yard touchdown, giving the Gorillas a 22-14 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Gregory scored the only points of the third quarter when Jackson Eklund found the end zone from six yards out and Gregory had its biggest lead of the game at 28-14.

In the fourth quarter, Howard attempted a comeback as the Tigers’ John Callies scored a three yard touchdown to cut the Gregory lead to 28-22.

Howard with a score, Tigers trail 28-22 with 8:05 left to Gregory @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 1, 2019

Late in the game, Howard began a drive to try and tie the game, but faced a fourth down and four yards to go. The Tigers attempted an inside hand off to Lane Miller, but Gregory’s Rhoss Oliver tackled Miller in the backfield to earn the fourth down stop for the Gorillas.

Howard calls final TO. Tigers are facing a 4th and 4 32 yards from the end zone. If Gregory holds, games over. Gorillas lead 28-22 1:38 to go @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 1, 2019

Gregory would run out the final ninety seconds earning the Gorillas their fourth straight win with a 28-22 victory over Howard.

Gregory holds and advances with a 28-22 win over Howard. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 1, 2019

Gregory (9-1) advances to their third consecutive semi final game. Howard (8-2) suffers only their second loss of the season as the Tigers were looking to make back to back semi finals.

Gregory will travel to Britton to face the top seeded Britton-Hecla Braves on Friday, November 8. Kick off is set for 6:00.