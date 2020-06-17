Greco: Many unique aspects about this election, a recount being one of them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A recount of the Sioux Falls City Council votes from June 2, 2020 is will soon take place. Preparations are already underway and a date has been set.

Councilor Theresa Stehly lost to challenger Alex Jensen by just more than 100 votes. By losing less than 2% of total votes cast in the race, Stehly was able to request a recount.

Sioux Falls City Clerk Tom Greco said it’s the first time in years, if not decades, that a council race is going to a recount. He continued to say having a recount is quite a process.

“She (Stehly) submitted a recount request late Friday afternoon of last week. So, that started another process where, first of all, we have to identify representatives to serve on the recount board. So, the winner of the election, Alex Jensen, is allowed to choose one individual. Theresa Stehly who is eligible to request a recount chooses one individual, and then I select a third individual who needs to be mutually agreeable to each of them. Then, the last step is setting a date for the count board to convene,” Greco said.

Wednesday, June 24 at 9 a.m. is when that board has decided to gather.

Greco also said multiple nominations were turned down that both could agree upon.

“There were three selectees that I put fourth that were not agreeable, so the fourth one, Judge Steele out of Brookings, was agreeable to both. So, we’ll proceed with him,” Greco said.

He went on to say there are many unique aspects about this election, starting with it being postponed. He said the amount of votes were unexpected too.

“Looking at the volume of absentees coming in, for the city school election and also the primary we were dealing with, I think, around 30,000 absentees between the two jurisdictions. So, it was huge. The reason I mention that is because the recount will be big as well,” Greco said.

Greco said the key is to follow the process set forth.