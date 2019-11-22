Great Shots makes golfing year round possible in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Sioux Falls has a new golf entertainment venue that will be opening soon. Great Shots is a golf range with a restaurant that will attract people of all ages to play.

“Our technology is radar based. We use flight scope, so some of the other golf entertainment venues around will use micro chips in their golf balls. The game software, with big shots ties in, so there’s target specific games. You can play golf courses like with a simulator, except you don’t have to hit into a screen; you still have the 250-yard range to hit into,” GreatShots General Manager Jonathan Buckley said.

Unlike most outdoor golf venues in South Dakota, Great Shots will be open year round, even during the winter.

“We do have three heaters at every hitting bay, so it’s climate controlled. It’s very comfortable. With the snow removal and stuff, we have a couple different pieces of equipment that have all the attachments, such as blowers, sweepers, buckets. You name it, we’ve have it. So we can get that snow removed, but again, our technology allows us, if the field does get a lot of snow, the ball will still be tracked and we can still score points,” Buckley said.

While golfing is the main attraction, Great Shots also offers several other activities for their visitors.

“We have six private event spaces that can be rented out. They combine to make larger rooms for corporate and social gatherings. We have a Champions Club up here on the third floor that we’re in right now. You can rent it out for a private space or you can come in, anybody is welcome to come up here. Our main bar has that large Daktronics screen, so all the sports can be watched,” Buckley said.

Whether you are new to golf or a golf pro, Great Shots can help you find a fun way to play golf, all year long.

“We’re excited to open up to the public here, coming shortly. We provide all rental clubs, so right handed, left handed, men’s, women’s, junior’s, it does not matter. You come out and have a good time, you can certainly bring your own golf clubs, but we provide everything for you and it’s a great experience,” Buckley said.

Great Shots will host a grand opening to the public on December 6 at 11:00 a.m.