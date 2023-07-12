SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo has a new penguin.

In a news release, the zoo announced a Humboldt penguin chick hatched on June 16 and has been under close surveillance by animal care and veterinary teams. According to the zoo, Humboldt penguins are a vulnerable species.

Photo from the Great Plains Zoo.

“Fostering eggs is a practice used in penguin breeding colonies from time to time,” Penguin area supervisor Kim Miller said in a news release. “Sometimes it takes a few tries and practice for penguins to learn how to incubate and hatch an egg successfully.”

Miller said two penguins Maya and El Nino had two fertile eggs but the one that hatched was given to Pippa and Quince to incubate.

“When Maya laid two fertile eggs, we felt their best chance would be if they only had one egg to focus on,” Miller said in a news release. “Pippa and Quince have mastered parenthood, so they were the best choice to foster the other egg. They had no trouble accepting the egg into their nest and taking over parental duties.”

Zoo staff says a blood draw will happen soon which will reveal if the new penguin is a male or female.