Great Plains Lutheran vs. Florence/Henry to stream on KELOLAND.com

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Great Plains Lutheran will host Florence/Henry on Saturday, September 26 and you can stream the game on KELOLAND.com.

The two teams have met five times, in the last seven seasons. The Florence/Henry Falcons have won four of the five contests, including last year’s 58-6 win.

The Falcons enter Saturday’s contest with a 3-2 record, which lands them fourth in region one, but still in the playoffs.

The top three teams from each region will earn an automatic playoff spot, while the best four remaining teams will earn a spot in the playoffs, which is where Florence/Henry sits.

After winning their first three games of the season, the Falcons have lost back to back games to Clark/Willow Lake and Britton-Hecla.

The Falcon defense has allowed less than 100 points in their five game season, while scoring 114 points.

Florence/Henry is averaging 22.8 points per game on offense, but both sides of the ball have struggled in the past two weeks.

The Falcons have been outscored 68-28 in the past two weeks, which is a 40 point scoring difference. In the first three weeks, Florence/Henry had a plus 60 scoring margin.

Saturday, the Falcons will look to end their losing skid when they cross paths with Great Plains Lutheran.

Great Plains Lutheran had their week four game canceled due to COVID-19, which means they have only played three games this season.

The Panthers hold a 0-3 record with losses to Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, #3 Hamlin and Waverly-South Shore.

Great Plains Lutheran has only scored 15 points, in their short three game season, but their struggle has been on the defensive side of the football.

The Panthers are allowing more than 40 points per game, meaning tonight, Great Plains Lutheran will be looking to slow down the Falcons.

Sophomore running back Alfred Segbe has rushed for more than 100 yards this season, including 68 yards against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.

Saturday’s game will begin at 7 p.m., with pregame beginning at 6:50 p.m. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.