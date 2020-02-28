Great Horned Owl makes great comeback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls released a Great Horned Owl back into the wild on Friday.

It is the same owl KELOLAND News reported was spotted on the mossy balcony at Avera’s Health Campus on Louise earlier this month.

The owl was first brought in to The Great Plains Zoo on February 10, 2020.

Matt Eschenbrenner is the Great Plains Zoo Director of Animal Care and Conservation. He also contributes to the zoo’s raptor rehabilitation program. He says the owl was a little malnourished and sustained minor injuries related to running into a building.

The zoo’s raptor rehabilitation program cares for and releases about five birds a year. The owl was released Friday morning around 10 a.m.

Check this story later Friday to learn how The Great Plain’s Zoo made the release a reality.