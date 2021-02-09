Governor Noem to address lawmakers on budget at 2 p.m. today

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem hasn’t yet addressed lawmakers today, but she’s sharing some of what she will say via her governor Twitter account.

Noem said, “Our budget is in good shape because we never shut down our state. We must take this opportunity to save and invest for South Dakota’s future.”

Noem plans to brief lawmakers on the latest revenue projections during a special joint session of the state Legislature at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Governor does not plan on taking questions following today’s remarks but plans to participate in a news conference later this week, according to South Dakota Broadcasters Association.

Watch Noem’s address live in this story at 2 p.m. today.