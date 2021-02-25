Governor Noem addresses Ravnsborg investigation, impeachment process

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem held a news briefing Thursday morning in which she, along with South Dakota Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price, addressed questions about the deadly crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

When asked about the unprecedented release of materials from the investigation, Price discussed the need for maintaining public trust in law enforcement, saying that it is critical. Price also spoke about the effect the accident was having on both the Attorney General’s office and the Department of Public Safety.

Price said that he does not know all the duties of the attorney general, but brought up an agreement from November of 2020 in which police chiefs and sheriffs decided not to utilize the services of the attorney general when reviewing use of force cases. Price said this decision certainly impacts Ravnsborg’s job.

As for the Department of Public Safety, Price said “We’re independent from the attorney general’s office at Public Safety, and the job that our Highway Patrol does is not dependent on anything the attorney general directs, or is involved in anything we do. So I would say that it has not impacted our ability to do our job.”

Price stated that all releases of information are directed by Governor Noem, who made the decision due to position of power held by Ravnsborg.

In terms of the future release of information, Noem said that more could be released as soon as Thursday or Friday, and that all information is being distributed with the consent of the victim’s family.

Noem said that she spent around 10 hours on Monday watching and reviewing the investigative materials before making the decision to release them on Tuesday. She also claimed that she has not been in contact with Ravnsborg in the months since the crash.

Discussing the ongoing impeachment of Ravnsborg unfolding in the state legislature, Noem said that impeachment is a legislative process and that she would not be weighing in, but that she will be watching the proceedings closely.

Noem also took questions about her upcoming CPAC appearance, where she says she intends to speak about the story of South Dakota, how special it is and how responsible the legislature has been in the state. She also said she plans to reflect on American history.

