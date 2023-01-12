SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s no secret there’s more job openings than people to fill them in South Dakota.

Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.

There’s more than 30 different occupational licensing agencies in South Dakota. The DLR oversees nine licensing boards, including boards for technical professions, cosmetology, electrical, plumbing and real estate.

In a news release Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem said her office will be working with Sen. Jim Stalzer (R-Sioux Falls) to pass a bill “to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession.” A bill with specific language regarding the topic has not yet been filed on the state’s legislative website as of Thursday morning.

“This bill will allow our boards and commissions discretion to streamline the licensing and certification process for professionals who are making South Dakota their new home,” Stalzer said in the news release.

Noem’s office cited a report from a non-partisan research organization in Arizona called Common Sense Institute Arizona. A report from May 2022 shows when Arizona passed a law recognizing all licenses, without restriction or precondition, 4,723 licenses have been recognized from 5,269 applications since 2019.

Arizona is projected to grow by 15,911 workers by 2030 because of the 2019 law. South Dakota passed a similar law recognizing out-of-state healthcare licenses in 2021.

On a similar note to addressing workforce shortages, the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee passed a bill giving $200 million in loans for housing grants. The South Dakota Housing Development Authority chose to not disburse the money after concerns were raised about where the funds could be transferred.