Gov. Noem voices displeasure with President Biden removing Keystone XL pipeline permit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) joined South Dakota’s federal delegation in dismay of President Joe Biden’s decision to halt the Keystone XL pipeline.

Shortly after taking office Wednesday, President Biden was expected to revoke a presidential cross-border permit allowing the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senators John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) as well as U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a joint statement urging Biden to reconsider. Trans-Canada Energy first proposed the $8 billion pipeline in 2008, saying the 1,200-mile project was crucial to deliver crude oil from Western Canada to refineries in the Midwest.

Noem’s communications director Ian Fury issued a statement to the South Dakota Broadcasters Association moments after the Presidential revocation was signed Wednesday.

“It’s unfortunate that President Biden is not standing up for American jobs and energy independence,” Fury said.

Several construction camps and staging faculties are already in place in South Dakota.

TC Energy said it was “disappointed” in the action to remove the presidential permit and the company plans to challenge the revocation in court.