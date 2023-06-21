SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem moves out from under a kitchen sink as part a campaign to recruit more workers to South Dakota.

Noem announced a nationwide “Freedom Works Here” worker recruitment campaign on Wednesday. Two video ads that feature Noem were highlighted in the announcement. Noem emphasis the strength of South Dakota’s economy in the ads and the need for workers.

The campaign will help recruit “freedom-loving people from all over America to live and work in South Dakota,” according to the news release.

The total targeted campaign cost is $5 million and it will run through Labor Day, Noem’s communications director Ian Fury said in an email to KELOLAND News.

In the “Freedom Flows Here” video ad, Noem emerges as a plumber from under a kitchen sink to talk about how state apprenticeship programs can pay $77,000 year.

Noem has often referred to freedom in South Dakota as an attraction to those who want to live and work in the state. The freedom reference has strong ties to the COVID-19 pandemic as Noem has said the state did not lock down during the pandemic.

“The Freedom-focused branding has been a powerful way to tell South Dakota’s story,” Fury said in his email.

In the “Freedom Flows Here” ad, Noem cited the state’s strong economy but also that the state has more jobs than it can fill because business and industry are growing.

According to multiple business analysts, the state’s labor pool and unemployment rate are also reasons why it is difficult to fill jobs in the state.

The state has a 1.9% unemployment rate as of May, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor (DLR).

The 1.9% unemployment rate shows that people are working across the state. But, according to economic analysts, there can be negative consequences from such a low unemployment rate.

The pool of available candidates for jobs shrinks with a low unemployment rate which means employers find it more difficult to recruit and retain employees, according to one of multiple sources, the University of Massachusetts Global.

As of June 20, the state had 24,239 job openings, according to the state SD DLR.

“We need to recruit more workers to fill these positions,” Noem said in her news release.

Noem is looking to help find workers from outside of the state because the labor supply is tight here.

There are three key categories to consider with the labor supply in the state. As of April, the state had 9,740 people who were unemployed. There were 28,325 people working who were willing to change jobs and another 3,190 discouraged workers. The three added together create a labor supply of 41,255 in April, according to the SD DLR.

While the labor supply may be 41,255 it doesn’t mean that 41,255 people can fill the 24,239 job openings. When one of the 28,325 working people takes a new job, another opening is created. The state has 3,190 discouraged workers which means those people stopped looking for work because they couldn’t find a suitable job. So, there is a good chance those workers have already examined or applied for available jobs.

In the two sample ads included with the release, Noem is figuratively stepping in to help fill jobs such as a plumber or dentist/dental hygienist in her role in the video ad “First Day.” That video ads in the news release link to the website “rumble” and not Noem’s YouTube page.

It’s not just private employers who need employees. The state needs workers.

For example, the state has a need for at least one dental assistant and dental hygienist. The hygienist position was posted 16 weeks ago while the assistant position was posted 11 weeks ago.

The state also has a need for nurses which is another need throughout the state.

Jobs in healthcare top the list of online advertised job openings posted with DLR. Between practitioners, technical occupations and support, there were almost 8,000 openings in healthcare in May and as posted as of June 21.

The DLR breaks down the top 10 detailed jobs skills with online advertised jobs in the state. The skills needed for those job openings including coordinating patient care as a registered nurse and mopping floors as a housekeeper.

The top 10 advertised online jobs detail jobs skills posted with the DLR and regulation as of May and posted as of June 21 were: customer service with 10,187 job opening matches, welding with 1,233 job opening matches, preventative maintenance with 848 job opening matches, food preparation with 818 job opening matches, coordinates patient care (RN) with 573 matches, developing new business with 557 job opening matches, inventory control (bill and account collector) with 539 job opening matches, mops floors with 529 job opening matches, record keeping (bookkeeper) with 499 job opening matches and ensure customer satisfaction (customer service) with 464 job opening matches.

In response to a question about how the state will measure success, Fury said freedom-focused branding “led to tremendous success during our Tourism campaign two years ago, and we are hoping to replicate that success with Freedom Works Here.”