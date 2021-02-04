Gov. Noem holds news conference on latest in the legislature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Gov. Kristi Noem addressed bills her office is pushing to have passed in the South Dakota Legislature during a news conference later Thursday morning.

Those bills touch on health care and broadband, among some topics.

Noem also shared how the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline will impact some businesses and schools in South Dakota.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order to cancel the project shortly after taking office in January.

