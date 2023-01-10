PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 South Dakota legislative session will begin Tuesday with Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State address in Pierre.

KELOLAND News crews are at the South Dakota Capitol and will be livestreaming Tuesday’s speech on KELOLAND.com starting at 1 p.m. CST.

Governor Noem was officially sworn into her second term over the weekend where she reflected on her first term and focused on tribal and state unity.

Noem’s speech will officially kick off the 2023 legislative session and sets the tone for her office’s priorities as lawmakers gather over the next three months to work on legislation.