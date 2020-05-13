Gov. Noem ‘thinking outside the box’ about State Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota State Fair is continuing to plan the 135th fair, but the COVID-19 pandemic could alter this year’s fair.

This year’s fair is planned as the ‘Perfect Vision for Fun’ since 2020 is the year and 20/20 is perfect vision.

While this year’s fair may have a different look, the state is hopeful for this year’s fair.

“As South Dakotans continue to deal with the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19, the South Dakota State Fair is monitoring the COVID-19 situation on a daily basis,” said JaCee Aaseth, SD Department of Agriculture Strategic Communications Officer, in an email to KELOLAND News. “The health and safety of everyone involved with the South Dakota State Fair is our number one priority as we consider what the 2020 Fair looks like. For now, we keep our sights set on the ‘Perfect Vision of Fun.’

Governor Kristi Noem has mentioned in past COVID-19 press briefings county fairs and the state fair should continue to plan for 2020.

Noem was asked about the 2020 SD State Fair in Tuesday’s (May 12) press conference.

“Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden has been working on State Fair planning today (Tuesday, May 12). We do hope to hold the South Dakota State Fair and plan to do so,” Governor Kristi Noem said. “We’re thinking out of the box on ways to continue on with the fair and still keep people safe and public health a priority.”

The South Dakota State Fair is scheduled to begin on September 3 and that may be the reason organizers are staying optimistic as opposed to the North Dakota State Fair.

The ND State Fair was planned for the middle of July, however on Monday, May 11, the state made the decision to cancel this year’s fair.

The SD State Fair is nearly seven weeks after the beginning of the North Dakota State Fair.

The South Dakota State Fair is scheduled for September 3-7 and you can learn more about it by visiting the South Dakota State Fair website.

As of now, the Turner County and Sioux Empire fairs are still planning on having events this summer as well. Click the links below to learn more about those fairs.