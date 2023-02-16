SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem plans to highlight her role in South Dakota’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic in front of a Washington D.C. audience hosted by the Cato Institute, a libertarian public policy research organization.

The one-hour event called “Government and Healthcare – A Dangerous Policy Cocktail” is being live streamed on Cato Institute’s website. Joining Noem will be Dr. Jeffrey Singer, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute.

Noem has promoted South Dakota’s approach to COVID-19 in many national outlets including CBS Face The Nation and the Conservative Political Action Conference. She has touted how South Dakota never ordered a single business or church to close or define businesses as “essential” or “nonessential.”

During the pandemic, Noem shut down schools and signed an executive order for South Dakotans 65-years-old or older to stay home in Minnehaha and Lincoln County.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 276,655 reported cases, 12,458 hospitalizations and 3,167 deaths. South Dakota has had 360 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people which ranks 22nd out of all 50 states.

KELOLAND News will be following the event and have coverage from the discussion.