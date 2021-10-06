Gov. Noem stays home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem is skipping a planned appearance at the U.S.-Mexico border, where she was set to meet with Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, along with 9 other governors and assorted law enforcement officials.
Noem’s communications director, Ian Fury told KELOLAND News via email Noem would be staying in-state to monitor the response for the Auburn Wildfire which had burned nearly 1,000 acres as of Tuesday, and to prepare for a meeting with legislators Thursday on the upcoming legislative session.
