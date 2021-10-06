Gov. Noem stays home

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first State of the State address in Pierre, S.D. While many other governor’s have broken from President Donald Trump on stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of coronavirus or when to restart economic activity, Noem has tracked close to the president. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem is skipping a planned appearance at the U.S.-Mexico border, where she was set to meet with Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, along with 9 other governors and assorted law enforcement officials.

Noem’s communications director, Ian Fury told KELOLAND News via email Noem would be staying in-state to monitor the response for the Auburn Wildfire which had burned nearly 1,000 acres as of Tuesday, and to prepare for a meeting with legislators Thursday on the upcoming legislative session.

You can watch the now Noem-less Texas news conference discussing the border live at noon by clicking here.